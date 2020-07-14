Man slits throat of wife who got sex changed four years ago to get married

Four years back, a young man changed his sex. Three years on, she fell in love with a man. Both decided to marry. However, in a year tragedy struck and husband Gyanendra Shukla slit his wife's throat and left her to die.

The brutal attack took place in South Delhi's Amar Colony. Shukla expected his wife not to survive when he fled leaving her in a pool of blood.

The woman not only survived but gathered enough strength to make a video call to her father and tell him about the gruesome attack that took place on July 11.

"The father made a PCR call from Gurugram, while the profusely bleeding wife dragged herself to the door and started knocking with a hammer to raise an alarm and get someone's help because her vocal chords were slashed," said DCP South East Delhi R.P. Meena. Her neighbours shifted her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Shukla was arrested the same day. He hails from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district.

His interrogation revealed that he got married on March 13, 2019. His family members were against the marriage. Soon after marriage the relationship turned sour as he could not accept the outgoing nature of his wife. He lost confidence in the relationship and started suspecting his wife at every turn. He checked her messages and did not approve of her partying.

The couple initially stayed with the wife's family but the father-in-law asked them to leave as the woman's family could not take the daily dose of quarrel. The couple shifted to Lajpat Nagar-IV area and moved into a rented accommodation. Their disputes were endless and converted into routine quarrels.

Soon the couple started staying separately. The husband shifted to Kotla Mubarakpur while the wife remained in the double storey building in Amar Colony.

On Saturday, he decided to kill her and end it once and for all. Shukla has been booked for attempt to murder.