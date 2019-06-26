Man smashes friend's head with brick, throws him on railway track to marry his wife

crime

The accused hit his friend on the head with a brick, leaving him unconscious and then threw the body on the railway track so that it could be cut into pieces

In a shocking incident, a man, desperate to marry the wife of his friend, allegedly bludgeoned him with a brick and left him unconscious on a railway track. The accused identified as Gulkesh, on the intervening night of June 24-25 called his friend Dalbir (30) and took him to the railway track near Zakhira and hit him on the head with a brick, leaving him unconscious.

The accused then threw the body of the victim on the railway track so that it could be cut into pieces, a police release said. After committing the crime, the accused called the police and alleged that the body of an acquaintance of his was lying on the railway track near Prem Nagar Phatak, Rama Road.

During preliminary investigation, the accuse made all-out efforts to mislead the police. "During interrogation, his mobile phone was checked and on the basis of call records, he broke down and disclosed that he had an illicit relationship with the wife of the deceased. He wanted to marry her, but the wife of the deceased was not willing to marry him although she also liked him.

Therefore, in order to get married to the wife of the deceased, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the deceased," the police release said. The accused was arrested on Tuesday and the police are investigating the role of deceased's wife or any other person in the case.

