Man smuggles foreign currency in peanuts at Indira Gandhi International Airport

New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a man for attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth approximately Rs 45 Lakh concealed in packets of biscuits and sealed inside peanut shells and other edible items at the India Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.



The passenger identified as Murad Alam who was on his way to Dubai was interrogated after he was observed moving about in a suspicious manner at the check-in area of Terminal-3 of the airport.



On X-Ray screening, CISF personnel suspected something foul and subsequently the baggage was sent for physical checking.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs. pic.twitter.com/AJgO6x4WjN — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 12, 2020

A high volume of foreign currencies concealed in cooked meat pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets and other eatable items. All these items were kept inside the baggage.



A video of the incident was shared by CISF in which its personnel shows tightly rolled currency notes tied with strings were packed into individual peanut shells that were then sealed shut. Stunned CISF personnel are shown cracking open the shells and opening biscuit packets and even forking through cooked oily meat items to reveal currency notes tucked into them.



Murad Alam, (Indian) was supposed to board Air India flight No.AI-995 (STD-20:25 hrs) for Dubai. During an enquiry, he could not produce any valid document.



Foreign currencies like Saudi riyal, Qatar riyal, Kuwait Dinar, Omani riyal and Euro were found. The approximate cost of the foreign currency is Rs 45,00,000/, CISF said.



The passenger was later handed over to the Customs Officials.

