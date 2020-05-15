Man spears wife to death after quarrel

A man speared his wife to death in a state of rage following a quarrel between the couple. During the fight on Thursday, the husband locked himself with the wife in a room as both their children played outside. After sometime, the children saw their father running out with clothes, stained in blood. When they went inside the room, they found their mother dead.

Pinki, 28, was married to Ajay Pal, a resident of Bareilly, nearly eight years ago, and the couple had two children. Recently, the family started staying at her maternal house, in Marena village. It is not yet clear why they were quarreling but Ajay was in an inebriated condition when the incident took place.

He stuffed a piece of cloth into Pinki's mouth and then thrust a spear into her chest. He also smashed her face with a brick and then fled the house. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) against Ajay at Gadiya Rangeen police station. SHO Rakam Singh said, "The accused was inebriated and possibly killed his wife under the influence of alcohol. Pinki's father, Drigpal said there was no major issue between the couple."

The body has been sent for post mortem and the police have launched a hunt for the accused.

