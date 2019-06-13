Man stabbed by wife's family for marrying her, maligning their family name

crime

Police said that the man was stabbed by six persons, including two women, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Representational Image

A 21-year-old newly married man was allegedly attacked by his wife's family on Sunday in Hyderabad. Police said that the man was stabbed by six persons, including two women, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to India Today, the victim had married a 19-year-old girl without asking for permission from her family. The couple got married on June 5 after which the woman left her home and did not return.

The woman's family later filed a missing complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the couple came to the police and informed about their marriage. Following this, the parents and some relatives were asked to come to the police station and counselled.

The attack took place after the couple and their family left the police station.

As per the police, the wife's family allegedly dragged out the man from his vehicle and stabbed, while the two women thrashed his mother and wife, before fleeing from the spot.

Also Read: Youth stabs grandmother and goes live on Facebook after heinous crime

Passers-by had recorded the video of the attack and it had gone viral on the social media. Police said the man was out of danger.

Also Read: Woman stabs 60-year old man, chops body

They said five knives were seized from the accused and that a hunt was on to nab two others, who are absconding.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates