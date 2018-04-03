Man stabbed to death after guests denied chicken curry in Hyderabad

A person was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday after the guests were not served chicken curry at an engagement function in Hyderabad



Representational Picture

In a shocking incident a man was allegedly stabbed to death after guests at an engagement function were not served chicken curry. The deceased identified as Anwar was groom's cousin. Another person was also injured in the scuffle that broke out between the guest and the host. The police have taken some of the accused into its custody and registered case under sections 302, 147, 148 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at the Hussainialam Police Station.

Around seven to eight persons were involved in the brawl including four who stabbed Anwar. "We have taken few accused into our custody and all the others who are involved in the matter will be arrested within 24 hours," Anjaiah, ACP, Charminar division told ANI. According to police, the incident happened at around 1:00 am when one of the accused Ashfaq and his friends started arguing with the servers after he refused to serve chicken curry. Anwar intervened to pacify the matter but was killed by Ashfaq, his brother and few others.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever