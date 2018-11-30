Man stabbed to death at Delhi restaurant

crime

The incident took place at around 6:00 pm on Thursday. The deceased father feels that somebody from the restaurant staff has killed his son

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death inside Nukkadwala restaurant located in PVR Anupam in Delhi's Saket area on Thursday. The incident took place at around 6:00 pm on Thursday.

"The police are not telling anything at the moment. However, we feel that somebody from the restaurant staff has killed my son," said the deceased's father.

The police officials are further investigating the matter.

