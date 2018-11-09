Man stabbed to death by friend over Rs 250 in Ghaziabad

crime

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the deceased Sanjay was drinking with his friend Pradeep, who is a barber

Representational picture

A man was stabbed to death by his friend on Thursday in Sahibabad area in Ghaziabad over the non-payment of Rs 250 which the latter had lent him, the police said. The deceased, Sanjay, was a tractor driver.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Sanjay was drinking with his friend Pradeep, who is a barber, SHO Sahibabad Dinesh Yadav said. Pradeep asked Sanjay to return Rs 250 which he had borrowed from him and the two got into an argument over it, he said. In a fit of rage, Pradeep stabbed Sanjay thrice in the chest with a pair of scissors, he added.

Some neighbours rushed Sanjay to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries, Yadav said, adding that his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Pradeep has been arrested, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever