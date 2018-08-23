Man stabbed to death in New Delhi over Rs 500

national

Representational picture

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three people, including a juvenile, following an argument over Rs 500, which he had lent to one of the accused, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri.

The victim, Shahrukh, went to the house of his friend Mukesh (30) to ask for Rs 500, which he had lent to the latter's wife a month ago. Mukesh was not at home at that time and was informed by his wife of Shahrukh's visit when he returned, the police said. A furious Mukesh went out in search of Shahrukh and picked up a fight with him, they said. Mukesh was joined by two others -- Khalid (20) and a juvenile.

The three thrashed Shahrukh and later stabbed him to death, the police added. Shahrukh was stabbed 12 times in his chest, abdomen and neck, they said. Khalid and Mukesh have been arrested while the juvenile has been apprehended by the police. In the past, Mukesh was booked in a case of fight and Khalid was involved in a robbery, the police said.

