Man stabbed to death in northwest Delhi, 2 held

The accused, Kapil (19) and the juvenile, have been arrested and the knife used in the crime has been recovered, police said, adding Kapil is a resident of Mahendra Park area.

A man in his late 30s was allegedly stabbed to death by two people, including a juvenile, following an altercation on Thursday morning in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tejpal, a resident of Azadpur and native of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a guard in a factory, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

The police received a call on Thursday morning regarding a body lying near Rasila paints in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, he said.

Police soon reached the spot and found the body lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries, the DCP said, adding the accused were arrested in the evening.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that a few days back, Tejpal had an altercation with them and they were looking for an opportunity to exact revenge, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday morning, when the accused found him sleeping at an open place near Rasila paints they stabbed him twice and fled from the spot, he said.

Tejpal is survived by his wife and three children, and the youngest of them was born in November, police said.

