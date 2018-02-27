Man stabbed to death, wife injured by pickpockets in New Delhi

The incident occurred on Sunday evening and three accused have been arrested, a senior police officer said

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death while his wife was injured when the couple tried to catch pickpockets near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening and three accused have been arrested, a senior police officer said. The deceased, identified as Amarjeet, was returning back to his home in outer Delhi's Nilothi along with his family including wife Manju.They boarded a bus and the mobile phone of the deceased was taken out by a pick pocket as it reached near Pragati Maidan.

Police said Amarjeet and his wife Manju followed the pickpocket. They managed to catch two of the four pickpockets who had boarded the bus.

The pickpockets tried to escape by knifing the couple who had caught hold of them. Amarjeet was stabbed in the chest while his wife was slashed in the arm, police said.

A crowd gathered as people saw the couple struggling with the pickpockets. Police also reached there and two pickpockets were caught, said the officer.

Injured Amarjeet and his wife were rushed to RML hospital where he succumbed to his wounds early this morning, the officer said. Manju was said to be out of danger.

The duo arrested were identified as Suraj, 20, and Sumit, 25, while their associate Ajit , 24, was later caught from Shahdara. Efforts were being made to nab the fourth accused.

