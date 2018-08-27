Man stabs facebook friend's father to death

crime

"The Uttar Pradesh-based man claims to have a long time relationship with the girl whom he met on Facebook. There is a possibility that the girl's father had seen them together, following which the man stabbed him on Sunday night

Representational image

A 28-year-old man stabbed his facebook friend's father in West Bengal's Faridpur area, police said on Monday.

"The Uttar Pradesh-based man claims to have a long time relationship with the girl whom he met on Facebook. There is a possibility that the girl's father had seen them together, following which the man stabbed him on Sunday night," the police official said. He further said that the accused was putting up in a nearby hotel and was in the city to meet the girl.

Believed to be the eyewitness, the girl said, "I ran downstairs after I heard my father screaming. He tried attacking me also with a knife. I went up and shouted for help after locking the door." Denying the version of the accused, the girl said she had no friendship with him. "He was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a complaint. Motive and the actual reason will be clear only after further investigation," the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever