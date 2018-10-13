Man stabs friend to death following argument over Rs 10

crime

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening, when Prempal Gangwar (42) went to his friend's Ahibaran Lal's saloon for a hair cut

Representational image

An argument over Rs 10 resulted in a hair saloon owner stabbing his friend to death using a pair of scissors here, police said Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening, when Prempal Gangwar (42) went to his friend's Ahibaran Lal's saloon for a hair cut. They had an argument over Rs 10. Initially, people perceived it as a friendly fight between both of them, as they knew each other for the last 20 years, they said. But, moments later Prempal slapped Ahibaran, after which Ahibaran stabbed Prempal's chest with a pair of scissors. Prempal was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Ahibaran also attacked sons of Prempal (Lakhan and Vipin) who came to their father's rescue, and subsequently fled from the spot. Station officer of Bhuta police station, Surendra Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered against Ahibaran. Efforts are on to nab him, police said.

