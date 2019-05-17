Man stabs neighbour to death over spilled water in Delhi
The incident occurred in Mahipalpur on Thursday at around 7.50 p.m. in Rangpuri Pahadi
New Delhi: A woman identified as Rekha was stabbed to death in New Delhi by her neighbour after she objected to him spilling water outside her home, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Mahipalpur on Thursday at around 7.50 p.m. in Rangpuri Pahadi.
DCP Devender Arya said, "The accused identified as Gopal was arrested from Mahipalpur soon after he killed Rekha. She was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma centre where the doctors declared her brought dead. She had multiple stab injuries."
In April 2019, A woman was seriously injured after being stabbed allegedly by her husband, police said on Saturday. SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said the father of the woman filed a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter was attacked with a knife by her husband, a police constable who was suspended from the service recently, over a family dispute.
Munish Chahal had gone to the house of in-laws and attacked the wife there on Friday, he added. Subsequently, a case was registered against Chahal and he has been arrested, Singh said. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.
