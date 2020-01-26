Man stabs sister to death after she 'hides' his liquor bottle

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Chennai: The police recently arrested a Sri Lankan man for murdering his sister after he suspected that she concealed a liquor bottle, at Valasaravakkam on Friday.

According to the police, the accused Guhadasan attacked his mother and nephew, too, when they tried to stop him from attacking the woman, a Times of India report read. The deceased R Tharageshwari, a widow, was staying at a rented home with her mother and son, police said.

Guhadasan had come to Chennai from Sri Lanka to visit Sabarimala and was staying at his sister's home. After retuning, he consumed liqour and started arguing with Tharageshwari after she allegedly hid his liquor bottle. The report said the accused then stabbed her several times with a knife. When her son came to her rescue, he was attacked, too.

The deceased's mother suffered a hip fracture as Guhadasan pushed her during the fight. The neighbours rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

