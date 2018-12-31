Man stabs wife multiple times over suspicion of extra-marital affair in Delhi

crime

A 32-year-old woman in Delhi was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband accusing her of having an illicit affair with another man, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar on Saturday morning and the woman sustained multiple injuries in her chest and in the abdomen, they said.

An investigation revealed that the couple shared a strained relationship as the man, Prem Kumar Mahato (35), allegedly raised suspicion over his wife having an illicit relationship with someone, a senior police officer said.

Mahato had a heated argument with his wife over her alleged extra-marital affair, following which he stabbed her multiple times, he said.

A case was registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused husband, a senior police officer said.

The woman was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and she is out of danger, he said.

The accused husband, who works as an executive at a private firm, is absconding. Further probe is underway, police said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

