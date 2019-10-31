Mumbai crime: Man stalks, abuses Bollywood actor's teenage daughter in Oshiwara, arrested

The Oshiwara police arrested a 27-year-old man for repeatedly stalking and abusing a teenage girl, who is the daughter of a renowned Bollywood actress.

According to the police, the accused Parul Kumar, a resident of Jogeshwari, first saw the teenager at the gym and started following her. When she asked him to stop, Kumar started abusing her.

In her complaint to the police, the teenager said the accused first started harassing her on October 27. "Around 8pm, while she was standing outside her residence with a few friends, the accused approached her with chocolates and a proposal. However, she warned him and asked him to stay away. But despite the warning, the accused came back on the bike around 11pm while she walking and offered her cigarettes. After she ignored him, he left the spot," said an officer from Oshiwara police station, on condition of anonymity.

Police said the accused did not stop. The following day, around 8pm, the girl saw the accused standing near her residence. She then warned him again and he left, only to come back again and follow her when she got out of her house. Police said the complainant called her one of friends, who intervened and asked the accused to stay away or they would approach the police.

"The accused said he would never trouble the girl again, but October 29, around 11pm, he came outside her residence and proposed to her saying, 'I want you'," the police officer added.

However, when the girl refused, the accused got angry and started abusing her. The girl then informed her mother and they filed a police complaint.

She also added that the accused threatened her of dire consequences if she would file a complaint with the police. "The girl's statement has been recorded and a case was registered against Kumar under section 354(D) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police officer said.

