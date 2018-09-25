Man steals car in Delhi by posing as cab aggregator firm executive; arrested

crime

The victim, Mohan Lal, in a complaint lodged at Uttam Nagar police station on Sunday, alleged that the accused introduced himself as an executive of a well-known cab aggregator and fled with his Maruti Swift taxi

A 34-year-old driver was arrested on Monday from Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road for posing as an executive of a cab aggregator company and stealing a car by tricking its owner, police said Monday. The victim, Mohan Lal, in a complaint lodged at Uttam Nagar police station Sunday, alleged that the accused introduced himself as an executive of a well-known cab aggregator and fled with his Maruti Swift taxi, they said.

The accused, Raj Kumar, alias Raju (34), was nabbed along with the stolen car on Monday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was a driver and wanted to have his own cab. He admitted to hatching the plan as he had no money, he said.

The complainant had claimed that the accused called him with a proposal of hiring his cab and falsely offered to attach the same with the firm he worked for. Then, the accused came to his house in Dwarka and requested him to visit his office with him, the police said.

While they were leaving, the victim noticed that he had forgotten his wallet and went to get it after handing over the documents and car keys to the accused. When he returned, he found that the accused had escaped with his car and mobile phone.

