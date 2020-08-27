Man steals phones of 70 auto drivers after his girlfriend elopes with auto driver, nabbed

This photo has been used for representational purpose only

A 36-year-old man from Ahmedabad was arrested by the police in Pune for stealing smartphones from 70 auto drivers plying between Katraj-Kondhwa and Camp, as revenge after his girlfriend eloped with an auto driver.

The accused, identified as Asif aka Bhurabhai Arif Shaikh, was a restaurant owner in Ahmedabad. According to the police, Asif had come to Pune in June 2019 with his 27-year-old girlfriend after selling his property in Gujarat because his family was against their relationship, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The couple wanted to get married and start a new life in the city but the girl returned to Gujarat with his money within two days. Asif tracked her down but by the time he found her it was too late; she had already married the auto driver she eloped with.

Dismayed, Asif returned to Pune and started doing odd jobs in Kondhwa area. But his girlfriend’s betrayal still enraged him, so, he started stealing smartphones from auto drivers because seeing the fraternity suffer kind of relieved him, Asif told the police.

He admitted to 70 such robberies. While he held the auto driver responsible for his broken heart and poor financial condition, he had no grudges towards the woman who left him.

“So far, we have seized over 12 smartphones and expect to recover more after custodial interrogation. We were stunned after hearing his story, but now we will find out what he did with the robbed phones,” senior inspector Chandrakant Bhosle said.

He was produced in a magistrate court which sent him to police custody till August 27th.

