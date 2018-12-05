Man strangulates friend over monetary dispute, decomposed body found a week later

crime

Police said neighbours alerted them about a foul smell emanating from the rented flat. On reaching the spot, policemen broke open the main door and found the decomposed body of the 20-year-old inside

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a man from West Bengal, who was strangulated to death a week ago allegedly by his friend over a monetary dispute, was found at his residence in east Delhi's Ashok Nagar on Tuesday, police said. Bampi Pal, a native of Malda in West Bengal, was killed on November 25, they said.

Police said neighbours alerted them about a foul smell emanating from the rented flat. On reaching the spot, policemen broke open the main door and found the decomposed body of the 20-year-old inside, Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

Pal was staying with Tapas Halder (24), the accused, at the flat for a few days. On the day of the incident, the duo had argued after consuming alcohol inside the flat when Halder asked for the Rs 15,000 he had loaned to Pal. After that, he strangulated Pal using a rope, he said.

After the incident, Halder fled to his native place in Malda, from where he was arrested on November 30, the officer said. Police said the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted on Monday and the report stated the cause of death as strangulation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever