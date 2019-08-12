Man stuck in Saudi Arabia returns home after Jharkhand CM's intervention

national

A man who was stuck in Saudi Arabia for over a year returned home on Monday after Chief Minister Raghubar Das intervened in the matter

Pic courtesy/ Twitter / ANI

Ranchi (Jharkhand): A man who was stuck in Saudi Arabia for over a year returned home on Monday after Chief Minister Raghubar Das intervened in the matter.

According to news agency ANI report, Mohammad Mufiz returned to Ranchi on occasion of Eid-Al-Adha today.

Speaking to ANI, Mufiz said, "My employer had filed a case against me. After Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das intervened, I was allowed to come back to India. An emergency passport was issued so that I could return."

His brother Mohammad Khurshid said, "My brother was taken by his friend who was working in Saudi Arabia for last 15 years. He told my brother that he will get Rs 50,000 salary per month. But when my brother reached there he was given Rs 15,000 salary."

"After one year his salary was stopped and visa and passport were taken away by the employer," he said.

"My brother somehow managed for one more year thereafter he told me that he wanted to come home. We wrote to Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who then intervened and with this help, my brother was allowed to come back home," he added.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates