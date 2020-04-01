Man suffering from fever assumes he has 'coronavirus', kills self

A 36-year-old man suffering from fever, committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district to save his village from being infected with the coronavirus. The deceased, Mahendra Singh, who worked as a farmer, assumed that he contracted the illness and killed himself out of fear, police said, The Times of India reported.

According to the relatives, Singh killed himself by jumping into a well on early Monday morning at around 3 am. His body was fished out from a well by local policemen a few hours later.

Singh’s nephew Hakim Singh was quoted saying that he was suffering from fever and cold for the past couple of days. "Amid the news about coronavirus, he assumed that he too was suffering from it. In order to save the entire village from the virus, he jumped into well on Monday morning at around 3 am," he said.

According to the police, Singh killed himself because of the fear of contracting the virus and his postmortem reports are yet to be received.

