Man suspects 17-year-old of being in love with his daughter, murders him

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly killed by a man suspecting that he was in love with his daughter in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday. The police arrested Sevakram Maniram Gurubele, resident of Morwahi village, for allegedly killing Atul Ashok Tarone, the youth. Tarone was a standard 10th student and returned to village after appearing for SSC exam earlier in the day, a police official said. He went out again around 4 pm. Later, his body was spotted lying in the fields.

A team led by assistant police inspector, Gondia Rural Police station, Pradeep Atulkar rushed to the spot and started probe. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Gurubele who allegedly confessed to killing Tarone. "The accused suspected that Tarone was in love with his daughter. He caught hold of the boy in the fields and attacked him with an axe," stated a press release of Gondia Police.

A case of murder has been registered, it added.

