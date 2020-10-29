Man takes away 61 cylinders from gas agency after money dispute

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A supplier of a cooking gas agency decamped with 61 LPG cylinders following an altercation over money with the agency manager, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Govind Singh, has been arrested and the cylinders recovered. The matter came to light when the gas agency manager lodged a complaint at Malviya Nagar police station alleging that Singh had run away with 61 LPG cylinders.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, Singh's location was zeroed down, raids conducted and he was apprehended. The stolen gas cylinders have been recovered from Khanpur area on his information.

"During the course of sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had stolen LPG cylinders due to his dispute with the manager of the gas agency over some payments," DCP, South, Atul Thakur, said.

