Man takes hostages at Ukraine post office; some released

Ukrainian officials say a man has taken people hostage at a post office in Ukraine, though at least five have been released



Ukrainian policemen storm an office of the Ukrposhta postal service in northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on December 30, 2017, where a man with an explosive device took 11 people, including two children, hostage. All of the remaining hostages kept in a post office in Kharkiv have been released, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has posted on Facebook late on 30 December. Pic/AFP

Ukrainian officials say a man has taken people hostage at a post office in Ukraine, though at least five have been released. Police say the man, who said he had firearms and explosives, barricaded himself in the post office in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on Saturday. They say he made no immediate demands.

Authorities initially said that the man took 11 hostages, including two children, but the information couldn't be confirmed. Police say three women and two children have been released following talks.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go