Man takes wife's objectionable photos using spy cam in bathroom, demands Rs 20 lakh

A woman filed a police complaint against her husband alleging that he is blackmailing her with her objectionable photos that he clicked without her knowledge while she was living with him.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 23-year-old complainant who lives with her parents alleged that her husband had installed spy cameras in the bathroom and was using the pictures to blackmail her. She added that he had been asking her to pay Rs 20 lakh failing which he will release the pictures on social media, some of which he had already posted on WhatsApp status.

A case has been registered under Sections 67 and 67-A of Information and Technology Act. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh, who is the investigating officer, said that the complainant has also accused her mother-in-law and husbands of her husband to be the accused’s accomplices. However, the police will only add their names after conducting a probe.

Meanwhile, hunt to nab the accused in on.

