Man thrashed by mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Madhya Pradesh

national

Some from the mob even filmed him being thrashed as others informed the police and waited for their arrival

Representational Picture

On Wednesday, a man was thrashed by mob in Niranjapur, Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of being a child-lifter. The alleged child-lifter has been identified as Tejram, a Police Officer said.

According to police sources, a few people saw him picking a child and thrashed him. Some from the mob even filmed him being thrashed as others informed the police and waited for their arrival. Later, the police brought the accused at the Police Station where the mob created a ruckus.

"The child's family is yet to approach the police. The accused have been identified as Tejram. We are investigating the matter," Sub-Inspector Hemant Nishod said.

In a similar incidence, a mentally deranged woman was beaten up in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal on suspicion of being child-lifter. The incident took place at Barogharia Gram Panchayat area in Dhupguri Block. Locals claimed that the woman was spotted in the neighbourhood for the past few days and used candies to lure the children.

"There have been incidents of child trafficking here. We found that the woman was carrying several candies," Samir Roy, a resident of Barogharia said. The bruised woman was taken to a hospital yesterday and was released after initial treatment.

"We are investigating the incident. We have taken the mentally deranged woman into our custody," Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Amitava Maity said.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates