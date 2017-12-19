Man thrashed for raping 8-year-old girl, paraded with garland of shoes in Uttar Pradesh

A man, accused of raping an eight-year-old girl, on Sunday was allegedly thrashed and paraded by locals with a garland of shoes around his neck in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband, the police said

The incident took place on December 7, when she went to attend her uncle's marriage. Ravi, a resident of Hasimpura village, who was also at the function, raped her there, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidyasagar Mishra said.

He left the girl in a bus hired for the marriage and fled, the officer said. The girl's health deteriorated on reaching home after which her family came to know about the incident. They then lodged a police complaint, the SP said. Mishra said that the girl has been referred to a higher centre for treatment as her condition had further deteriorated.

On Sunday, Ravi was caught by villagers from a bus stand and thrashed. He was also paraded with a garland of shoes, he said. Four people have been arrested for assaulting Ravi and making him wear the garland, the SP said.

