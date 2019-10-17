Man throws brick at car, but it bounces back and hits his face

Durham (United Kingdom): In a video doing rounds on social media, a man got served by instant karma as he threw a brick at a car, while breaking into it and the brick bounced back in his face.

The video, which was captured by CCTV cameras, was posted by a user named Martin Anthony Ruecroft Craig on Facebook on October 6. In the video, the man is seen casually walking past the car and resurfacing again, picking up a brick in a bid to break into the car. He launches the brick towards the car and the brick immediately bounces back and hits him on his face.

The user posted the video in a Facebook post saying that, "…this nice person decided he would break into my car after many failed attempts karma came too bite him in the face (sic)." He also claimed that the man seen in the video was shoplifting from the local store and the delivery driver reported the crime to the police. The post further mentioned that he has been charged with "criminal damage."

The footage also made its way to Twitter where it received 258,500 views and users were seen posting hilarious comments, lauding the fact that the man did not get away with it.

The video garnered 28,877 views, 107 likes and was shared 78 times on Facebook. The user also posted this video on YouTube where it was known that the incident happened in Durham, a town in the United Kingdom.

