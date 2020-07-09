Man throws wife, 2 children out from home over Coronavirus fear

A 35-year-old woman in Vadodara filed a domestic violence case against her husband for allegedly throwing her and their two children out of the house after she developed an illness that showed symptoms of Coronavirus. According to Times of India, the woman, in her FIR, said that her husband also threatened to legally separate from her and abandon the children.

The FIR mentioned that her mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital in May following cardiac problems and had undergone heart surgery. The woman used to regularly visit the hospital to attend to her mother-in-law.

During her visits, the woman developing cough and respiratory problems. Her husband and in-laws suspected that she was showing symptoms of coronavirus and decided to throw her out of the house.

On May 20, the man threw her and their children out of the house and asked her to return only when she is cured. After being evicted, she moved to another house owned by her husband and got herself treated at a private hospital.

On June 29, the man visited the house where the woman was staying and asked her to vacate the house. He also threatened to legally separate from her and abandon the children if she did not budge. This prompted her to approach the police and file a domestic violence case against her husband.

