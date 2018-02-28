Man trampled to death by elephant near Kotagiri

A 43-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant near Kotagiri, some 28 Kms from here today, police said

A 43-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant near Kotagiri, some 28 Kms from here today, police said. Mahalingam was returning home around 5.30 PM, when an elephant suddenly appeared from behind the bush and attacked him, resulting in his death, they said.

Some estate workers, who noticed the body informed the police and forest department officials, they added.

