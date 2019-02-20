Man tries to commit suicide by jumping onto high voltage wire at Boisar railway station

crime

According to the police sources, the rescued youth was identified as Mohammed Shaikh, is a resident of Boisar East, Dandi Pada village but he is originally from Bihar Samastipur district.

Pic/Hanif Patel

A high voltage drama was witnessed at Boisar railway station on Monday morning when a 23-year-old youth tried to commit suicide by jumping onto 25000 Volt high tension wire from the foot overbridge. To save his life, an official disconnected the power supply of the wire and rescued him safely but during the rescue operation, the railway services were interrupted for two hours.

At around 9 am in the morning, Shaikh in a filmy style of self-assassination, stood up the high tension wire above the bridge and had a knife in his hand. The Boisar’s railway administration and the passengers saw what happened and immediately called the fire brigade for help. The Fire brigade rushed to the spot and tried to get him off the foot-over bridge where he was standing, he put a knife to his neck.

A social worker Umakant Bharti spoke with Shaikh asked him what the matter was and also assured of bringing justice to it. As soon as he descended down, he was rattled by the crowd and attempted to escape but the RPF, GRP and Fire Brigade took the help of the crowd and finally caught him. Down line railway services were finally resumed.

Shaikh was brought to the Boisar GRP office for an enquiry. During the interrogation, he revealed that he hailed from Samastipur district in Bihar and had come to Boisar a few days ago and was residing at his in-law's house. There was a family dispute among them since a few days due to which he was agitated and tried to commit suicide.

RPF inspector Basant Rai while speaking to mid-day said, "An FIR has been registered by his in-laws against Shaikh at MIDC police station. In the meantime, we have also booked him for the delay in the rail services on down line under various section of Railway act including 145, 147, 156, 174 c against him.

The incident took place at around 9:05 am due to which the down line was delayed up to 50 minutes, he added.

