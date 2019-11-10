Man tries to order liquor online, gets duped of Rs 50000

A 32-year-old man from Pune who allegedly wanted to consume liquor on Saturday was duped after the police had declared a dry day on occasion of Ayodhya Verdict. The man had ordered online liquor but he got duped to the tune to Rs 50,000.

The incident took place in Pune’s twin city in Pimpri Chinchwad area. The complainant Piyali Dularkar (32), a resident of Pebbles society in Bavdan lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Hinjewadi police station against an unidentified person and a liquor shop.

Senior Inspector Yashwant Gavari, in-charge of Hinjewadi police station said, “The complainant is well educated and considering the Ayodhya verdict, the Maharashtra police had declared a dry day. The complainant claimed that due to cold he wanted to consume Beer and later found that all the liquor stores as well as food online portal too prohibited liquor. Later he personally started checking online and also got a few numbers of liquor shops near his residence. He called few of them online and got in touch with a liquor shop who personated as Ghule Wine and Beer shop.”

He added, "The caller claimed that the shop is closed due to dry day and if he wants it, he can get a free home delivery for which he has to pay Rs 2,000 online. The shop owner demanded his OTP number and complainant thought that one must not share it. But he wanted the Beer so desperately he shared the OTP and twice amount was deducted from his account, one was of Rs 31,777 and another was Rs 19,001 which total amounts to Rs 50,777.”

He added, “The beer did not turn up and the caller did not call him back. Later he realized that he was conned and fraud had taken place. We have registered the case under Indian Penal Code comprises of Cheating, Fraud and also under the Information Technology Act. We are probing and soon we shall zero down on the culprit.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates