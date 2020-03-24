Man tries to rape 65-year-old woman, she bites off his tongue

Amid the Janata Curfew, a few men barged into a 65-year-old woman's house and allegedly tried to rape her in West Bengal. According to the police, she bit off one of the miscreants tongue when he tried to force himself on her.

The incident took place at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, a report in Times of India read. The miscreants allegedly took advantage of Janata Curfew and barged into the woman's house, who lived alone. Around 8.30 pm on Sunday, the accused identified as Rockey Mohammed and Chhotu Mohammed, entered the woman’s house and thrashed her after she resisted their advances. They pinned her down and tried to rape her.

When the latter was trying to keep her from shouting, the woman bit his tongue into two. As Rockey screamed with pain, Chhotu allegedly fled the scene. Rockey was taken to a local hospital where the doctor could not sew his tongue back, as they said it was too late. The police said the investigation is underway but no FIR has been filed in the case.

