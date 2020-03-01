Man tries to sexually assault minor daughter, wife catches him red-handed

The police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly making a bid to rape his younger daughter at his Dundigal home. The accused was caught in the act by his wife while he was trying to sexually assault their daughter on Friday night, a Times of India report read.

On Saturday, his elder daughter, who is mentally unstable, also confessed that her father had been raping her for almost a year. Police said the accused had tried to assault his younger daughter in January, too. "Both girls, along with their parents, sleep in the same room. After midnight, the accused would sexually assault his elder daughter when his wife was asleep. On Friday, the woman woke up and saw her husband trying to abuse their younger kid," A Venkatesham, Dundigal inspector, said.

The girls are in Class 5 and 6. The inspector added that when his wife confronted him, his 14-year-old daughter said she had been sexually assaulted multiple times in the past one year. He had threatened to kill her sister and her if they spoke up.

The police said the elder daughter gathered courage to speak up only after the accused's wife caught him red-handed. The accused was arrested on Saturday and booked under the POCSO Act.

