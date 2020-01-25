Man tweets Anand Mahindra 'you are stupid', gets savage reply

Anand Mahindra politely schooled a man who called him ‘stupid’ on Twitter with a fitting response. The chairman of the Mahindra group who is known for his witty and insightful tweets on the microblogging site gave a befitting reply to the man in just three sentences.

It all began with Mahindra tweeted about being ‘often accused of being stupidly optimistic’ while sharing an article about the economy of the country. He also added in the tweet that he hope the adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded.

I’m often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues then perhaps the adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded...ð https://t.co/nD10q8VETk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

A user then tweeted him beginning with, “Yes, you are stupid,” and went to complain about the electricity issues and about the government and the opposition.

Yes , you are stupid .

India cud nt yet arrange for electricity, water, roads and law and order and now Modi & company has made sure that we stay in a turmoil for another 42 months and to add to it Rahul Gandhi , the dumb is leading the opposition — Aarav (@Aarav93555583) January 24, 2020

Mahindra , at his wittiest best, gave a sarcastic reply to him which shows that no one can mess with him online.

Your pessimism is quite comprehensive. Is there ANYTHING you are optimistic about? Or have you exiled yourself to a remote cave in the mountains? Let me know if I can get Swiggy to send you a food package! ð https://t.co/R43n19RdIj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

The post, tweeted on Friday garnered more than 6,500 likes and was retweeted over 1,300 times. Many users commented on the tweet saying how optimism leads to positive results and ignore pessimism is the way to go.

Excellent reply. intelligence is something inbuilt everyone cannot comply to. No doubt you are one of the most successful persons. Admire you — Prashant choudhari (@prasha650) January 24, 2020

*Superrrr se bhi Uppparrr ð — Rajan ð®ð³ (@MissdOportunity) January 24, 2020

Now that's optimism I like - Swiggy will deliver in caves. — Sangram Patnaik (@sngrm_ptnk) January 24, 2020

You have a good sense of humour which is discernible in your sensible tweet. You have a way with words. — vibgyorss (@vibgyor_Premila) January 24, 2020

Present situation reminds one of famous idiom,”to bury ones head in the sand.” We may live in denial , but how long, time will only tell. — RenTik (@ren_tik) January 24, 2020

