Man tweets Anand Mahindra 'you are stupid', gets savage reply

Published: Jan 25, 2020, 16:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

It all began with Mahindra tweeted about being âoften accused of being stupidly optimisticâ while sharing an article about the economy of the country

Anand Mahindra politely schooled a man who called him ‘stupid’ on Twitter with a fitting response. The chairman of the Mahindra group who is known for his witty and insightful tweets on the microblogging site gave a befitting reply to the man in just three sentences.

It all began with Mahindra tweeted about being ‘often accused of being stupidly optimistic’ while sharing an article about the economy of the country. He also added in the tweet that he hope the adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded.

A user then tweeted him beginning with, “Yes, you are stupid,” and went to complain about the electricity issues and about the government and the opposition.

Mahindra , at his wittiest best, gave a sarcastic reply to him which shows that no one can mess with him online.

The post, tweeted on Friday garnered more than 6,500 likes and was retweeted over 1,300 times. Many users commented on the tweet saying how optimism leads to positive results and ignore pessimism is the way to go.

