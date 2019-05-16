Man, two women tied to tree, thrashed on suspicion of eloping

crime

The villagers claim that the step was taken after the man allegedly eloped with a married woman

Representational Image

Dhar (MP): In what can be called as a shocking incident, villagers tied a man and two of his female relatives, including a minor, to a tree and thrashed mercilessly. The villagers claim that the step was taken after the man allegedly eloped with a married woman.

The alleged incident took place in Arjun colony area of Dhar district on Wednesday, said police on Thursday. The incident was even recorded on a video by a villager. The video showed that one of the women tied to the tree and being caned by another woman. Later, another person confronts the man who is tied to the tree and canes him and the other woman as well.

A large number of people, including women and children, were seen watching the whole incident. Many of the onlookers even recorded the incident on their cell phones, but no one came to the rescue of the victims.

Speaking to media here, chief superintendent of police (CSP) Sanjeev Mule said, "A woman was missing from the colony and report of it was registered earlier. Some people of the area had suspicion over the victim that he had helped the missing woman flee, owing to which the incident occurred. Legal action is being taken. We have arrested five accused and have registered a case under relevant sections. More arrests will be made soon."

In another case, Wife and in-laws allegedly killed her 31-year-old husband over a family dispute in neighbouring shamli district. After committing the crime, the accused dumped the dead body in a drain.

Police claim that the victim Harish was killed on Wednesday in Khedi Karmu village under Kotwali police station area in the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Rathore said that a case of murder has been registered against four persons and the victim's wife Shivani along with a relative Shivam was arrested.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, Harish had gone to his in-law's house in the village to attend a wedding function where he was killed by the four accused after a confrontation over a family dispute.

After committing the crime, the accused dumped the body in a drain. The complainant has named Shivani, her brother Mohit, her mother Anju and a relative Shivam as the four accused in the crime.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates