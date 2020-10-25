Man under interrogation jumps from terrace of police building in Delhi, ASI suspended

A 48-year-old man, who was being questioning in a theft case at a Delhi police station, allegedly jumped to his death from the first floor of the police building while the interrogation was still underway.

The relatives of the deceased have alleged foul play and Delhi Police has suspended the ASI in the case for negligence.

Dharambir was being investigated at the Lodhi Colony police station. He allegedly jumped to his death on Saturday night. He was rushed to AIIMS but was declared brought dead.

According to police, a case of theft of a car was reported on October 22 at Lodhi Colony in south Delhi area.

The theft was reported from Block no. 23, and the investigation was marked to ASI Vijay. During investigation and examination of CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused persons had come by auto rickshaw.

Dharambir's son was found to be the registered owner of the auto rickshaw. However, his father had rented out the auto.

He was asked to join the investigation and on his instance, driver of the auto rickshaw -- Satish and Ghewar Ram Chowdhary both residents of Fateh Pur Beri were arrested in the case. Both had been named in 32 previous involvements.

The police said that the role of Dharambir was being probed. ASI Vijay was questioning him in a room on the First Floor at PS Lodhi Colony. "ASI Vijay went to the bathroom at around 2.45 a.m. leaving Dharambir in the room.

"On his return from the bathroom, he did not find Dharambir in the room.The ASI found that he was lying on the floor in the central courtyard of the police station," said DCP South Atul Thakur.

After the incident chief metropolitan magistrate was informed. Disciplinary action was initiated and the ASI was suspended.

