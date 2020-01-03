Man urinates in the airport terminal, horrifying internet

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The internet is filled with horrific and bizarre stories. Stories of people doing the bizaare of things in the airport, facing wardrobe policing from the authorities to smuggling valuables in the weirdest of manners—airport stories are both interesting and terrifying.

A video is making rounds on social media of a person being caught on camera urinating in an airport. The disgusting video was posted by a page on Instagram called Passenger Shaming that shows a man casually sitting at the waiting lounge of the airport. He then quietly unzipped his pants and relieved himself in front of people without any expression on his face.

His act stunned the passengers around him who watched in disgust and had a look of horror on their faces. The video posted on December 31 garnered 227,149 views with many users asking if he was reported to the authorities for committing such a disgusting act.

Among many users who called the man insane, one user said that his 'pokerface' game while urinating in the airport was 'strong'. Another user commented, "Dear Santa. Next year, all we ask for is a plague to exterminate half of humanity. Love, everyone who sat next to this guy"

