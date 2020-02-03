Man uses billboard to find love, wins hearts on Twitter

Manchester (United Kingdom): A man, in the bid to find love, did something massive that has become a topic of discussion on Twitter. He put up a billboard of himself to put forth his message of searching for a date with an invitation to get in touch with him. The invitation seems to be working as he received more than 100 applications.

According to a report in the BBC, Mark Rofe tried to look for love in various dating apps and failed, after which he decided to try again by putting a billboard of himself at a busy road in Manchester

in which he says, " Single? This could be a sign you’ve been waiting for."

Rofe sharing a video of him with the billboard on Twitter, which is captioned, "I'm at the billboard. Regret not getting my haircut first." The video posted on Saturday received 10,100 views on Twitter with 211 likes and 6 retweets so far. People commenting on the video appreciated Rofe’s efforts with some wishing him good luck.

pic.twitter.com/kh35aL6m3x — Mark Rofe ð§¦ (@iamrofe) February 1, 2020

Good man! Love this ð — Duncan M. MacGregor (@duncanmacgregor) February 1, 2020

Brilliant ! Love this ð — Single Approach (@SingleApproach) February 1, 2020

Good Luck to you! — Ellie â«© Kent (@elliek2182) February 1, 2020

Applications counter = urgency messaging. Nice way to induce FOMO!

— Caroline Clark (@carolineerclark) February 2, 2020

I think it’ll help you ! — Paul Rofe (@PaulRofe) February 2, 2020

