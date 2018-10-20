Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho involved in scuffle after match with Chelsea

football

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho involved in melee after Chelsea salvage 2-2 draw at home to maintain unbeaten Premier League record in tense tie

Man United manager Jose Mourinho (left) and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri clash during an EPL tie at London on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had to be restrained by stewards in the aftermath of Ross Barkley's 96th minute equaliser to salvage Chelsea's unbeaten record under Maurizio Sarri in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Mourinho took exception to the celebrations of one of Sarri's backroom staff, Marco Ianni, who ran in front of the Portuguese on the touchline, as he seemed set for a sweet victory over his old club.

Players and coaches from both benches had to separated in a melee after Barkley's late strike. A draw is more than Mourinho got on his three previous returns to Stamford Bridge as United boss. But his frustration at blowing what could have been a huge win. The former Blues boss has not won at his former ground since taking over at United and he was involved after the home bench erupted in celebrations at the late leveller.



Chelsea's Olivier Giroud argues with United's Ashley Young (right)

The visitors had looked on course for a rare Premier League win in west London as an Anthony Martial brace cancelled out Antonio Rudiger's opener. However, Barkley slammed in the last meaningful kick of the contest to secure a point, with all eyes then drawn to a spat between Mourinho and Chelsea's second assistant coach Marco Ianni. Mourinho shook hands with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at the final whistle but was jeered by the home supporters and responded by holding up three fingers to them at full-time, representing the trio of league titles he won as manager of the club.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever