Man vs Wild: Get ready to now see Akshay Kumar on the show

Watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild was truly a surprise. Superstar Rajinikanth, who isn't known for making too many public appearances, is also about to grace the show, another major surprise for the fans of the actor and Grylls. The next guest after Rajinikanth, is, however, best suited for the format of Man vs Wild, given his penchant of doing wild stunts.

No prizes for guessing we are talking about Akshay Kumar, the man who reinvented the action genre in the 90s. A report by Times Now has confirmed the actor is all set to be a part of the show and we cannot wait.

They confirmed the same via a report and tweeted about it on their official page, take a look right here:

#Breaking | Actor @akshaykumar to feature on ‘Man vs Wild’.



More details by TIMES NOW's Deepak Bopanna. Listen in.

Given the multiple adventures the show is filled with, it will be a treat to see Grylls and Kumar together, traversing through adversities and scary and scathing conditions, and simultaneously conversing about life, career, and everything. This is one episode to look out for.

Coming to Kumar's work front, he's all set to come back to the very genre he popularised in the 90s- Action. The movie we are talking about is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, where he'll play an Anti-Terrorist Squad Officer, wiping out terrorism single-handedly. After this, he'll be seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom.

