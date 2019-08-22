'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi creates history

national

The 'Man vs Wild' show featuring PM Narendra Modi rewrote the rules of the infotainment genre by emerging as the highest ever rated-show in the history of the genre in India

Prime minister Narendra Modi with renowned adventurer Bear Grylls, Pic courtesy: Instagram account of Bear Grylls

The special edition of Discovery Channel's popular show 'Man vs Wild' which featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adventurer Bear Grylls has not only lived up to its billing but has also emerged as the TV show of the year. According to Discovery Channel, the 'Man vs Wild' show which featured PM Modi created history by garnering the highest slot viewership with 3.69 million impressions.

The special edition of "#ManVsWild" featuring #PrimeMinisterModi with survivalist and adventurer, #BearGrylls, created history by garnering highest slot viewership (on active channels) with 3.69 million impressions overtaking GEC leader #StarPlus with 3.67 million impressions. pic.twitter.com/da2tonsnmi — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 22, 2019

News agency ANI reports that the premiere slot performance grew at an astonishing 50 times giving an unprecedented 93 percent channel share to Discovery Channel among the infotainment genre, Discovery Channel quoted BARC India as a source.

The 'Man vs Wild' show which was aired on August 12 on Discovery Channel rewrote the rules of the infotainment genre by emerging as the highest ever rated-show in the history of the genre in India. The show featuring PM Modi garnered about 6.9 million impressions.

Megha Tata, Managing Director, South Asia, Discovery said that the historic edition of 'Man Vs Wild' which starred PM Modi with Bear Grylls made an important point on the importance of wildlife conservation. The show sensitised people about environmental change.

While shooting the show with Bear Grylls, PM Modi recalled one of the moments where he said that "upbringing does not allow me to take a life" and this was widely appreciated. The show was widely appreciated by netizens who were full of praises for PM Narendra Modi.

A great message to the masses of the country in Hindi translated in English for the world @narendramodi #EnvironmentalConservation is most important for the future of our planet that we all share.. for our future.. for us .. thank you @BearGrylls @DiscoveryIN love nature ðð½ðð½ pic.twitter.com/Nv7nFuh0VO — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 12, 2019

On the day when the show was aired, it trended on top in India and was on the second position worldwide. Bollywood celebrities Randeep Hooda and Anil Kapoor were among the first to express their excitement and appreciation for the show on Discovery Channel featuring the Prime Minister.

In his tweet, Hooda said that environmental Conservation is most important for the future of our planet that we all share.. for our future.. for us. While Anil Kapoor showered praises on the show and PM Modi.

With inputs from ANI

