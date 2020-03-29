Man walks 88km with son's body amid coronavirus lockdown

In a heart-breaking incident, a man had to walk almost 88 km alone carrying his five-year-old son’s body to bury him amid the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. The father, Manchala Manohar, had carried his son’s corpse and walked from his hometown in Andhra Pradesh’s Gorantla village in Anantapur district to perform his last rites to Chitravati river, The Times of India reported.

The deceased, Deva, was Manohar’s youngest of his three children. Nearly 10 days ago, he was suffering from a throat infection after which he fell ill and had to be admitted in a hospital in Gorantla. When Deva’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a government hospital in Hindupur.

The boy’s condition worsened further on Tuesday, the doctors suggested Manohar to take him to a better hospital in Bengaluru or Kurnool. But Manohar neither had the money to treat him nor to travel.

On Wednesday, the boy was bleeding from his nose and mouth after which he breathed his last. Manohar had used up the money he had to take his son's body to his village. He then walked 88 km carrying Deva’s body to Chitravati river where he buried him and performed his last rites.

