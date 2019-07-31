Man, wanted for dozens of vehicle thefts in MP, held in Noida

crime

Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested two auto-lifers in Noida and have recovered at least a dozen two-wheelers from their possession.

The two accused were arrested near Behlolpur village during an inspection by the Phase 3 Police Station team. The two accused were riding a motorcycle with tampered number plate and carrying country-made pistols, said a senior official.

According to reports, the accused identified as Sumit Khanna, a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and Rajendra Singh, a local.

"After probing, it was found that the duo had been involved in several cases of auto-lifting. The accused led the police to a plot near the Hindon river where they had stored 10 stolen motorcycles," Jaiswal said.

"When their records were checked further, it emerged that Khanna is accused in over two dozen cases of vehicle robberies in Jabalpur," he added.

Overall 11 stolen motorcycles were recovered from them and two country-made pistols along with some ammunition, he said.

The officer said a fresh case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act and under the Indian Penal Code for robbery.

