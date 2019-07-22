Man wanted in 25 cases of armed robberies taken into custody

crime

The suspect tried to escape from the hands of cops but was immediately caught

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Delhi police arrested a man from Rampur from Uttar Pradesh who was wanted in more than 25 cases of armed robberies in the city. The suspect, Burhan, jumped into a sewage drain after spotting police. However, he was taken out and nabbed from Pakka Bagh in Rampur on Sunday, police said.

He was wanted in more than 25 cases of armed robberies committed across the national capital this year, including one in New Friends Colony and another in Model Town area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Manishi Chandra said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

