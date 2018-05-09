Man wanted in 2-yr-old gold smuggling case arrested in Hyderabad

Munavar Bangarakunnu of Kasaragod was nabbed from Kasaragod Railway Station while he was waiting to board a train to Panvel, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said



Representational Image

A 30-year-old man,wanted in connection with a two-year old gold smuggling case, was nabbed from Kasargod by sleuths of the Customs Preventive unit today, a top official said.

Munavar Bangarakunnu of Kasaragod was nabbed from Kasaragod Railway Station while he was waiting to board a train to Panvel, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said. He was wanted in connection with a case of smuggling 1.05 kg of gold through Mangalore International Airport in 2016. He had been absonding after securing bail from the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, Mangalore.

The Customs team came to know about his presence in Kasaragod when he paid a short visit to his home, following which a surveillance was kept for him at all exit points, Kumar said.

He was arrested from Kasaragod Railway station this morning just before the train to Pune arrived He was produced before the CJM Court, Mangalore, which remanded him to judicial custody till May 16.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever