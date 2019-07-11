Man wears 15 shirts to avoid excess baggage fine; video goes viral

international

In what can be called an ingenious hack, a man from Glasgow was in a situation where his baggage weighed more than the allowed weight on the airplane. In order to avoid paying a few bucks to check-in, the Glasgow man came up with a hilarious hack and tweeple are going nuts.

The Glasgow man identified as John Irvine, who had arrived at the Nice airport in France with his family, was flying to Edinburgh and the airport authorities told him that his luggage was heavy. After which John started wearing clothes from the bag to reduce the baggage weight.

John’s son Josh Irvine shared the video of the hilarious incident on Twitter and it has gone viral online.

Josh had tweeted a series of Snapchat videos saying, "Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da whipped oot aboot 15 shirts n wacked everyone of them on to make the weight."

Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da whipped oot aboot 15 shirts n wacked every one a them on to make the weightðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂcunt wis sweatin pic.twitter.com/7h7FBgrt03 — Josh Irvine (@joshirvine7) July 6, 2019

Josh captioned the video showing John wearing the extra layers by saying he was "absolutely bloody roasting".

As seen in the video, John was wearing 15 shirts one after the other. The hilarious video went viral and garnered 4.2k likes and 35k retweets.

Even Twitter had some hilarious reactions to their situation:

That’s madness cause technically the weight will still be on the plane cause ur da’s wearing it ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ which proves limiting suitcase weight is a scam ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Glasgows Green and White ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@McKinnz88) July 7, 2019

Been there done that, looked like this... pic.twitter.com/kJuuRR77ik — Tai Toki (@Patutai_Toki) July 8, 2019

Oh Josh this is hysterical- totally re- tweeting this . John Irvine aka Joey Tribiani - how you doin ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ — Jo Cameron (@Cameron2Jo) July 6, 2019

We don’t know about you, but this definitely reminded us of Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes in the hit TV Show, Friends.

