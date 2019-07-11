Search

Man wears 15 shirts to avoid excess baggage fine; video goes viral

Updated: Jul 11, 2019, 15:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In order to avoid paying a few bucks to check-in, the Glasgow man came up with a hilarious hack and tweeple are going nuts

Screengrab from the video

In what can be called an ingenious hack, a man from Glasgow was in a situation where his baggage weighed more than the allowed weight on the airplane. In order to avoid paying a few bucks to check-in, the Glasgow man came up with a hilarious hack and tweeple are going nuts.

The Glasgow man identified as John Irvine, who had arrived at the Nice airport in France with his family, was flying to Edinburgh and the airport authorities told him that his luggage was heavy. After which John started wearing clothes from the bag to reduce the baggage weight.

John’s son Josh Irvine shared the video of the hilarious incident on Twitter and it has gone viral online.

Josh had tweeted a series of Snapchat videos saying, "Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da whipped oot aboot 15 shirts n wacked everyone of them on to make the weight."

Josh captioned the video showing John wearing the extra layers by saying he was "absolutely bloody roasting".

As seen in the video, John was wearing 15 shirts one after the other. The hilarious video went viral and garnered 4.2k likes and 35k retweets.

Even Twitter had some hilarious reactions to their situation:

We don’t know about you, but this definitely reminded us of Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes in the hit TV Show, Friends.

