Man who attacked YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with a knife nabbed

Reddy, the Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly, escaped with a "deep" cut on his left shoulder

Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport. Pic/PTI

YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Thursday injured in a knife attack by a chef employed at a restaurant allegedly owned by a ruling TDP leader at the Visakhapatnam airport, police said.

Reddy, the Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly, escaped with a "deep" cut on his left shoulder. J Srinivasa Rao, 30, the assailant, approached Reddy when he was leaving the VIP lounge to board a flight to Hyderabad and requested for a 'selfie'.

As an unsuspecting Reddy posed for the picture, the man pulled out a small knife and plunged it into his left shoulder. Rao was overpowered by the CISF personnel guarding the airport and handed over to the state police who are now questioning him.

