Man who brandished gun in Delhi hotel surrenders

crime

The accused approached the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh and moved an application seeking to surrender

Ashish Pandey being brought out of Patiala House court. Pic/PTI

Ashish Pandey, a former BSP MP's son who had brandished a pistol at guests and threatened them in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, surrendered on Thursday before a Delhi court, which sent him to police custody for a day.

The accused approached the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh and moved an application seeking to surrender. The application for surrender, filed through lawyer S P M Tripathi, said Pandey, the son of former BSP lawmaker Rakesh Pandey, has been wrongly framed in the FIR and has been subjected to media trial. It said Pandey was ready to submit before the court voluntarily and police may be directed to take him into custody.

